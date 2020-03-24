Danielle Carosello Elevated to General Manager at GE Healthcare

Danielle Carosello, a former government accounts manager at General Electric ’s healthcare division, has been promoted to serve as general manager at the same firm, FedHealth IT reported Monday .

Her previous roles with GE Healthcare involved the oversight of projects with the Department of Defense and other government entities. Carosello’s work supported the Defense Health Agency and DoD efforts that have reached Asia and Europe.

She also served with the U.S. Army for eight years as an officer of the branch’s Medical Service Corps.