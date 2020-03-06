DARPA, Lockheed Continue ‘OpFires’ Next-Gen Missile System Dev’t

Lockheed Martin and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency have begun the third increment of an effort focused on developing ground-launched missile systems to handle the operation of next-generation weapons like hypersonics technology.

DARPA said Tuesday that Lockheed leads Phase 3 of the Operational Fires initiative, which includes finalizing system architectures and vehicle integration as well as design, development and maturation of first-stage booster and launcher components.

The OpFires program may also cover full-scale static fire tests and subsystem assessments ahead of integrated flight tests, according to the agency.

Lockheed secured the $31.9M contract for the Phase 3 OpFires effort in January.

“DARPA enjoys a high level of collaboration among a diverse industry and government team that is critical for meeting the Phase 3 program objectives and eventually demonstrating this critical hypersonic capability,” said Michael Leahy, director of the Tactical Technology Office at DARPA.