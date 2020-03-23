Dave Lessa Appointed Software Director for Business Dev’t at Red River

Dave Lessa, former client executive for the Department of Veterans Affairs at VMware , has joined Red River as software director for business development, FedHealthIT reported Friday .

Lessa will provide support services to the firm’s enterprise agreements, software products and enterprise licensing agreements as part of his new role.

Prior to VMware, Lessa held the role of strategic account manager at Cisco and AppDynamics. He also served as sales director at MaPR Technologies and was a software consultant at IBM .

Lessa obtained his bachelor’s degree in integrated science and technology at James Madison University.