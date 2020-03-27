DHS Taps Effia Consulting for Cloud-Based Health Info Platform to Support COVID-19 Efforts

Information technology consultancy firm Effia Consulting has received a one-year contract from the Department of Homeland Security to provide a cloud-based platform for public health information to aid COVID-19 response, Federal Times reported Thursday .

According to a SAM notice posted Wednesday , DHS seeks to procure a collaborative platform and enlist subject-matter experts that will help inform, support and coordinate activities for medical and healthcare professionals across the public and private sectors as well as international allies.

In a separate document , DHS said that Effia will help manage a Medical Public Health Information Sharing Environment to support the department’s Counter Weapons of Mass Destruction Office.

DHS noted that the requirement comes as part of the department’s need for a collaborative platform for assessing emerging COVID-19 risks, given that current methods are “not scalable to coordinate the increasingly complex response as the epidemic unfolds variably across the nation.”

Effia Consulting is headquartered in College Park, Md., and offers cybersecurity, mobile computing, identity management and cloud support services to federal clients. The company holds a spot on the General Services Administration's IT 70 Schedule.