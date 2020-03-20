DoD Seeks Proposals for Ground-Based Space Sensor Data Processing Terminal

The Department of Defense is seeking potential contractors to develop mobile ground stations to exploit, fuse and transmit data from space-based sensors through a competitive prototyping project that could last for 24 to 30 months.

DoD plans to award an other transaction agreement for the development of Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node terminal prototypes that will work to automatically process data from light detection and ranging, synthetic aperture, thermal and overhead persistent, mapping and emitter location systems, the Defense Innovation Unit said.

The department intends for space data to help U.S. Army commanders gain situational awareness and manage tactical missions on the ground.

A TITAN platform should be able to decrypt automated wideband data signals, autonomously manage tasks and function for a time after being disconnected from linked networks and integrate with artificial intelligence and machine learning applications.

DUI noted the competition is open to U.S. companies that can deliver two to six prototypes for testing and evaluation by the end of the two-phase effort.

The unit will accept proposals until April 4.