DOE Issues RFI for Potential Smart Building Program

The Department of Energy seeks industry input on the potential development of connected buildings to boost operational and energy grid efficiency.

DOE said Friday it may award a maximum of six $7M grants to demonstrate and assess the performance of such buildings under the Connected Communities effort.

The effort will leverage smart technology, grid integration work and distributed energy to help buildings augment user experience and generate cost savings.

The Connected Communities funding opportunity supports the Grid-interactive Efficient Buildings research program that aims to study smart technology applications in support of energy savings across U.S. businesses and homes.

Interested parties may submit DOE’s requested input through May 12.

DOE's Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy plans to launch the funding opportunity this summer.