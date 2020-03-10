DOE’s Pacific Northwest Nat’l Lab Taps Verizon for 5G Network Services

A Verizon business unit has partnered with Pacific Northwest National Laboratory to install the former’s 5G network into the Department of Energy lab to assess potential 5G applications in analytics and public safety operations.

Verizon Business will provide 5G Ultra Wideband network installation support at the Richmond, Wash. facility and help PNNL study and test 5G technology to support projects involving augmented and virtual reality, artificial intelligence and machine learning, Verizon said Monday .

Scott Godwin, general manager of corporate partnerships and alliances at PNNL, added that the lab also plans to use 5G communications for internet-of-things, cybersecurity and autonomous technology research.

“We’ve seen exciting use cases come out of our 5G First Responder Lab and are thrilled to see the new applications that will arise from our work with PNNL,” said Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business.

In December, the company partnered with Huntington Ingalls Industries to test the former’s 5G connectivity service.

Verizon manages 5G labs across the U.S. and London as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to deploy the emerging network to various industries.