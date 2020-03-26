DynCorp Gets Army Construction Support Contract Modification

DynCorp International has received a $38.6M contract modification to support construction and maintenance work at the U.S. Army’s Fort Wainwright base in Alaska.

The company said Wednesday it helps the Army build and maintain self-contained structures for the site’s combat readiness training facilities as well as the winter maintenance facilities of the Stryker land vehicle.

Work began on Feb. 28 and may continue to run through June 2021 if the Army exercises all extensions.

This effort supports the Logistics Civil Augmentation Program that aims to address the logistical needs of the U.S. military and allies.