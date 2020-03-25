DynCorp Selected to Provide Life Support Areas at Two Army Bases

DynCorp International has booked a pair of contract modifications worth $41.5M combined to install temporary shelters at two U.S. Army installations to house quarantined service personnel arriving from their missions in Afghanistan.

The company said Tuesday it will create life support areas at Fort Bragg in North Carolina for the mandatory quarantine of 82nd Airborne Division paratroopers under a $4.5M award.

Camp users will have access to Wi-Fi connectivity, showers, laundry equipment and boxed food service.

For the second contract, valued at $37M, the company will perform similar work to support quarantine requirements at Fort Bliss in Texas.

DynCorp noted that 82nd Airborne Division soldiers are among the initial returning service members since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Army Contracting Command-Rock Island awarded the modifications via Logistics Civil Augmentation Program IV.