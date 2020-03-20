Dynetics’ James Miller to Chair National Armaments Consortium Executive Committee

James Miller, a defense program leader at Dynetics, a Leidos subsidiary, has been appointed chairman of the National Armaments Consortium’s executive committee.

He serves as Dynetics’ director of other transaction agreements, a role through which he leads the company’s business development, policy compliance, consortia memberships and other activities related to OTA awards, NAC said Thursday .

The director has been with Dynetics for almost 18 years and with NAC for 11 years. The company has supported the development of various defense technologies, such as sensors and warheads, in partnership with NAC.

“I’m excited to take on this new role of chairman, where I can help foster collaboration among industry leaders, academics and the government,” said Miller.

The consortium brings professionals from different sectors for collaborative efforts to bolster the country’s armament stature.