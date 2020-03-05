ECS’ John Sankovich Talks Benefits of Machine Learning, Cloud Integration

John Sankovich , vice president of cloud solutions at ECS , has said that the company works to integrate machine learning technology into its cloud infrastructure to quicken the pace of development and optimize operations.

Sankovich wrote in a blog post published Tuesday that ECS applies its ML services such as computer vision, video and language analysis to train artificial intelligence capabilities intended for on-premises, public and hybrid cloud environments.

ECS’ ML services, which falls under its Cloud Center of Excellence, support modeling activities for high-performance computing processors as well as predictive functionalities for real-time data collection near the network's edge, he said.

According to Sankovich, ECS holds partnerships with Amazon , IBM , Google and Microsoft in ML cloud integration initiatives.