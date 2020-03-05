ECS’ John Sankovich Talks Benefits of Machine Learning, Cloud Integration

John Sankovich, vice president of cloud solutions at ECS, has said that the company works to integrate machine learning technology into its cloud infrastructure to quicken the pace of development and optimize operations.
Sankovich wrote in a blog post published Tuesday that ECS applies its ML services such as computer vision, video and language analysis to train artificial intelligence capabilities intended for on-premises, public and hybrid cloud environments.
ECS’ ML services, which falls under its Cloud Center of Excellence, support modeling activities for high-performance computing processors as well as predictive functionalities for real-time data collection near the network's edge, he said.
According to Sankovich, ECS holds partnerships with Amazon, IBM, Google and Microsoft in ML cloud integration initiatives.
In 2018, ECS achieved an Amazon Web Services ML competency status in recognition of the former’s expertise in the emerging technology.