ECS to Distribute Cipherloc Encryption Products

ECS has agreed to resell encryption technology products made by Cipherloc ’s QuantaNova division.

ECS will distribute Cipherloc’s 2020 products to customers in federal civilian, defense and commercial sectors for crypto-agile-based cybersecurity, Cipherloc said Thursday .

The agreement also allows the distributor’s customer to access all products under Cipherloc’s patented polymorphic encryption portfolio.

QuantaNova products comply with the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Federal Information Processing Standards. These standards provide guidance on non-military federal computer systems.

“With the necessary evolution of security compliance requirements, like the latest DoD Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC), it’s important for organizations to leverage the latest tools and technology to protect their valuable data,” said Steve Hittle, senior vice president and chief information officer at ECS.