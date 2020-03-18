The U.S. Air Force has selected visual intelligence technology maker Edgybees for a potential four-year, $550M contract to provide its augmented reality platform to the service branch for situational awareness applications.
Edgybees said Tuesday its AR Ground Underlying System will be integrated with Air Force systems as part of the agreement with the service’s AFWERX innovation arm.
Argus is a software-only platform that integrates real-time geospatial data and video footage to visualize operational environments.
The tool is designed to support air and ground-based communications and has an open-system architecture that allows customization through application programming interface capabilities.
Adam Kaplan, cofounder and CEO of Edgybees, said the company is thrilled to expand its partnership with AFWERX and will work to integrate Argus into a range of Air Force systems including ground control, software systems and manned and unmanned aircraft.
Edgybees and 20 other small businesses secured their respective contracts through AFVentures’ Strategic Financing program, which offers over $100M in Air Force funds as well as $100M in Small Business Innovation Research investment and $350M in private funding.
The recent award builds on the phase two SBIR contract that AFWERX awarded to Edgybees late last year.
Edgybees to Supply Augmented Reality Tool to Air Force Under Potential $550M Contract
The U.S. Air Force has selected visual intelligence technology maker Edgybees for a potential four-year, $550M contract to provide its augmented reality platform to the service branch for situational awareness applications.
Edgybees said Tuesday its AR Ground Underlying System will be integrated with Air Force systems as part of the agreement with the service’s AFWERX innovation arm.
Argus is a software-only platform that integrates real-time geospatial data and video footage to visualize operational environments.
The tool is designed to support air and ground-based communications and has an open-system architecture that allows customization through application programming interface capabilities.
Adam Kaplan, cofounder and CEO of Edgybees, said the company is thrilled to expand its partnership with AFWERX and will work to integrate Argus into a range of Air Force systems including ground control, software systems and manned and unmanned aircraft.
Edgybees and 20 other small businesses secured their respective contracts through AFVentures’ Strategic Financing program, which offers over $100M in Air Force funds as well as $100M in Small Business Innovation Research investment and $350M in private funding.
The recent award builds on the phase two SBIR contract that AFWERX awarded to Edgybees late last year.