Elbit Systems Selects Leonardo DRS to Manufacture Ruggedized Tablets for Army

Elbit Systems ’ U.S. subsidiary has tapped Leonardo DRS to deliver rugged tablets in support of the U.S. Army’s Mortal Fire Control Systems under a $20.6M contract.

The Fire Control Computer Two, or FCCII, tablet is designed to process digital calls for fire messages from the Fire Support Network, provide technical manuals to the user and compute potential firing approaches for 120mm mounted and dismounted mortar systems, DRS said Monday . The company received the contract in October.

The device is intended for the Army’s Armored Brigade Combat Team, Stryker Brigade Combat Team and Infantry Brigade Combat Team.

Bill Guyan, senior vice president and general manager at DRS’ land and electronics business, said the tablet houses a multi-touchscreen feature that could support warfighters in protective fire missions.

Work under the contract will be performed in Melbourne by DRS’s Land Electronics subsidiary.