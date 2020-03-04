Envistacom to Create Virtualization Ecosystem for Testing Satcom Tech

Envistacom plans to launch a virtualization initiative focused on helping the U.S. Space Force and commercial entities test their technologies through an open-architecture environment.

The Atlanta-based technical services firm said Tuesday it plans to establish a Transport Virtualization Ecosystem that will support the Space Force’s development of satellite communication technologies without enforcing restrictive standards or lengthy cycles.

The ecosystem will also include technology applications and support real-time processing activities to quicken the pace of integration and market availability.

Michael Geist, senior vice president of strategy and technology, said the virtualization effort will help pave the way for integrated terrestrial and space-based communications or 6G connectivity.

“We are pleased our transport virtualization technology and strategy concepts align with the Department of Defense as well as our commercial customers,” he noted.

Envistacom secured technology patents in preparation for the ecosystem’s official establishment, according to the company.