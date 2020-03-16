Executive Mosaic Updates Status Following COVID-19 Concerns

In response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urging a nationwide halt for events that exceed 50 people or more for the next eight weeks, Executive Mosaic will be postponing and rescheduling all upcoming Potomac Officers Club (POC) events through April 28th to guarantee the safety of our membership base and the executive community.

"As the leading provider of Executive level networking in the Federal Contracting marketplace, Executive Mosaic has the unique responsibility to weave an executive level fabric in the community. Part of that responsibility is the safety and trust of our members,” said Jim Garrettson, founder and CEO of Executive Mosaic.

"As such, we've made the difficult decision to postpone our events until expert guidance tells us there is no longer a risk to our members to resume them. We look forward to continuing our service to the community, as soon as CDC guidance allows," he added.

In addition, Executive Mosaic will also be postponing three upcoming 4×24 membership dinners we have planned for the rest of March. Executive Mosaic takes the spread of the (COVID-19) (coronavirus) very seriously and we’ve begun implementing new guidelines for our events and dinners when we’re able to resume our activities.

It is Executive Mosaic’s highest priority to ensure the safety of 4×24 members, the attendees of our events and the members of the government contracting (GovCon) community. We will be providing additional guidance and correspondence to our members in the coming days.

Please follow GovConWire to receive the latest updates on our activities as we take the necessary steps to ensure the safety of our events moving forward.