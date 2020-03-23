FCC OKs SpaceX Ground Antenna Rollout for Starlink Broadband Service

SpaceX has received the Federal Communications Commission’s approval to deploy the ground antenna needed for the company's internet service, CNBC reported Friday .

The firm’s Starlink constellation that is intended to establish a connectivity network for users across the globe now contains 360 satellites out of the planned total of about 12K units.

The FCC’s approval allows SpaceX to bring out 1M ground antennas for the Starlink network.

Elon Musk, SpaceX CEO, said Starlink is designed to connect users in rural areas that are difficult to reach.