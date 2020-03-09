Final Lockheed-Built AEHF Military Comms Satellite Set for March 19 Launch

A United Launch Alliance rocket is scheduled to launch on March 19 from Cape Canaveral, Fla., to place the sixth and final Lockheed Martin -built Advanced Extremely High Frequency satellite into orbit for the U.S. Space Force, Space Coast Daily reported Sunday .

AEHF-6 will have a two-hour launch window slated to open at 3:22 p.m. Eastern time and lift off aboard ULA's Atlas V 551.

Lockheed said the mission will mark its first launch with the Space Force, which the White House established in late 2019 to operate as the country's sixth military branch.

The AEHF series is designed to secure communications for military personnel and government leaders.