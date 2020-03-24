FlightSafety Services Corp. Gets USAF Contract for Aircraft Training

The FlightSafety Services Corp. has secured a $25M contract to provide the U.S. Air Force with crew and maintenance training for the Boeing-made KC-46 aircraft.

The company will offer these simulation training services across multiple countries to support the needs of the U.S. government and foreign allies, the Department of Defense said Monday .

Work under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract will take place at Altus Air Force Base in Oklahoma through September 2026. The Air Force Installation Contracting Agency issued the sole-source contract.

The contractor received an initial obligated amount of $2.5K.

USAF uses KC-46 as a tanker to refuel other aircraft while airborne.