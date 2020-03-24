FlightSafety Services Corp. Gets USAF Contract for Aircraft Training

The FlightSafety Services Corp. has secured a $25M contract to provide the U.S. Air Force with crew and maintenance training for the Boeing-made KC-46 aircraft.
The company will offer these simulation training services across multiple countries to support the needs of the U.S. government and foreign allies, the Department of Defense said Monday.
Work under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract will take place at Altus Air Force Base in Oklahoma through September 2026. The Air Force Installation Contracting Agency issued the sole-source contract.
The contractor received an initial obligated amount of $2.5K.
USAF uses KC-46 as a tanker to refuel other aircraft while airborne.