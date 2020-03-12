Former Engility CEO Lynn Dugle Added to TE Connectivity Board

Lynn Dugle
Lynn Dugle, former CEO at Engility and a former Wash100 winner, has been named a member of TE Connectivity’s board of directors.
She led Engility, now part of Science Applications International Corp., from 2016 and eventually took up the additional role of board chairman before her tenure’s end in 2019, TE said Wednesday.
Dugle also held leadership roles at Raytheon, having served as president of the company’s intelligence, information and services business.
The former CEO also contributes to the boards of other firms such as KBR and State Street.
Dawn Willoughby, former chief operating officer of The Clorox Company, also joins TE’s board of directors, bringing years of sales management and leadership experience.
