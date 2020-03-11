Former Leidos Exec Scott Turner Joins NikSoft as Growth-Strategy SVP

Scott Turner, previously senior director for business development at Leidos , has been appointed senior vice president for growth-strategy at technical services firm NikSoft , G2Xchange Health reported Tuesday .

In his new role, Turner will oversee NikSoft’s BD and capture team, manage sales operations and lead customer acquisition and revenue growth activities across the company’s accounts.

Prior to joining Leidos in 2017, Turner held senior director roles with responsibility over public-sector BD operations at Red Hat , IntelliDyne and Level 3 Communications .

He also served in a similar leadership position at Raytheon earlier in his more than three-decade career.

NikSoft is headquartered in Reston, Va., and offers program management, information assurance, cybersecurity, identity and access management, business intelligence, analytics and systems integration services to government clients.

The company holds spots in General Services Administration contracts as well as the U.S. Navy’s SeaPort-e vehicle.