Four Firms Secure Positions on $75M Army Design, Construction Support Contract

The U.S. Army has awarded four spots on a five-year, $75M contract to provide design, construction and maintenance services for government facilities.

The companies will also offer renovation, maintenance, repair and modernization support, the Department of Defense said Friday .

Army Corps of Engineers received 28 offers for the competitively solicited firm-fixed-price contract and the service branch will provide funding and location details at the award of task orders,

The Pentagon expects contractors to wrap up contract work by March 12, 2025.

The awardees are: