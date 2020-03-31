FSA, a SAIC & Amentum Company, Secures $1.3B IDIQ Contract to Provide Support Services to Federal Law Enforcement; George Mendiola Quoted

Forfeiture Support Associates Federal , a joint venture of Science Applications International Corp. and Amentum , has secured a potential $1.3B indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity contract award to provide support services to the federal law enforcement community, FSA announced on Tuesday .

“The FSA 3.0 approach will help DoJ effectively accomplish its mission to disrupt dangerous criminal organizations that threaten communities nationwide,” said George Mendiola, Jr., managing director of FSA. “The evolution of our company focuses on customer service, accountability, and employee satisfaction for continued success into the future.”

Under the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) Asset Forfeiture Administrative Support Services contract, FSA will serve 14 agencies within the program, including U.S. Attorneys, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The Asset Forfeiture Program Support (AFPS), launched under the DoJ mandate to lower criminal activity, deter crime and restore property to crime victims. The contract encompasses 32 labor categories ranging in specialization from records examiner to financial analysis and legal support.

FSA will deploy approximately 1,400 personnel in more than 400 locations across nearly all U.S. states and territories. The period of performance, which begins April 1, includes a base period of six months with six one-year options.

FSA opened in 2004 to provide support to DoJ’s law enforcement components and has supported the AFPS contract since its launch. With the award, FSA will deploy version 3.0 of its company history, referring to the third consecutive time FSA has been selected as prime contractor.

