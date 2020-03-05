General Atomics, L3Harris Incorporate Electro-Optical Tech into SkyGuardian RPA; Linden Blue Quoted

General Atomics ’ aeronautical systems business and L3Harris Technologies have integrated an electro-optical/infrared platform into an MQ-9B SkyGuardian remotely piloted aircraft in a bid to equip the aircraft with intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance features.

The team tested the WESCAM MX-20’s capacity and trace and locate targets within long stand-off ranges through a series of flight tests on Feb. 18, General Atomics said Wednesday .

MX-20 houses high-sensitivity multispectral sensors and is designed to support precision-guided munitions and validate targets from ultra-high altitudes.

Linden Blue , CEO at GA-ASI, said that the two companies “have worked closely over the past year” to incorporate the system into the aircraft.

Jacques Comtois, general manager of WESCAM program at L3Harris, said the company was “proud to partner with GA-ASI” to deliver technology for persistent surveillance missions.