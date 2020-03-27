General Atomics to Deliver MQ-9 Reaper Detect and Avoid Systems for Air National Guard; David Alexander Quoted

General Atomics ’ aeronautical systems business has secured a contract of an undisclosed sum from the Air National Guard to provide detect and avoid systems for Block 1 and 9 variants of a remotely piloted aircraft.

ANG will incorporate the platforms into the MQ-9 Reaper aircraft units’ centerline avionics bay components to enable the integration of other capabilities, the company said Thursday .

General Atomics will also update the DAAS units with a tactical weather mode along with their air traffic surveillance features under the contract. Each DAAS unit houses a processor, a Due Regard Radar and a traffic alert and collision avoidance system.