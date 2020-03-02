General Dynamics Unit to Release New Data Encryption Product Line

A General Dynamics business unit plans to roll out a new product line of encryptors designed to secure information in high-speed networks at the enterprise level and tactical edge.

General Dynamics Mission Systems said Friday its first offering from the TACLANE E-Series line is called TACLANE-ES10 (KG-185A) and equipped with the GEM One encryptor management platform.

The product is intended to encrypt voice, data and video communications up to the top secret level, support networks that can transmit information at a speed of 20 gigabytes per second and function in austere environments.

Brian Morrison, vice president of GDMS’ cyber systems business line, said the company aims to help customers secure backbone networks with the new offering.

The company expects to apply for certification with the National Security Agency for TACLANE-ES10.

GDMS noted its first live demonstration of the product will take place during the company's Dynamic Connections 2020 event, scheduled from April 28 to 30 in San Diego.