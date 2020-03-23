General Dynamics Updates TACLANE-FLEX Network Encryption Tech

General Dynamics has updated a network encryption tool designed to support cybersecurity missions.

Software update release 4.2v3 of the TACLANE-FLEX KG-175F tool will allow warfighters to control devices’ power consumption and mitigate operating and touch temperatures, the company said Friday .

The update houses a low power mode that will decrease power consumption by 22 percent. Users may also secure the power levels needed to run other features such as the Trusted Sensor Software and Power over Ethernet capabilities through a new enhanced mode.

Users may configure and access the power management modes through the GEM One Encryptor Manager tool or via the TACLANE-FLEX’s console port.