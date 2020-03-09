Gerry Fasano, President of Leidos’ Defense Group, Named to 2020 Wash100 for Driving Military, Federal Government Capabilities; Securing Major Contracts and Company Growth

Executive Mosaic is honored to present Gerry Fasano , president of Leidos ’ defense group, as an inductee into the 2020 edition of the Wash100 Award for advancing technological capabilities for the U.S. military and federal government while also driving revenue and growth for Leidos.

This marks Fasano’s first Wash100 Award win. In his role, Fasano is responsible for the delivery of advanced systems, solutions and services to defense customers across the globe. He leads over 8,300K employees in solving critical challenges in autonomy and advanced analytics; C4ISR across sea, ground, air and cyberspace; digital transformation, enterprise logistics and secure agile software development.

Under Fasano’s leadership, Leidos secured a potential 10-year, $6.5B contract from the Defense Information Systems Agency in December to support operation, maintenance and security of a system to connect U.S. military and federal government personnel globally.

Fasano said Leidos will continue its efforts to align its network services with the agency mission while the company helps DISA manage the Department of Defense Information Network/Defense Information System Network under the Global Solutions Management Operations II contract.

In addition, the company also received a potential five-year, $900M task order in July to support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations of the Air Combat Command for the U.S. Air Force. Leidos will help ACC collect, analyze and distribute intelligence data as well as provide ISR training services.

“ACC ISR represents a significant accomplishment in our C4ISR growth campaign across each military service, the combatant commands, and strategic international partners,” said Fasano. “It allows us to bolster our already significant ISR capabilities and further assist our customers in addressing their enduring mission requirements.”

Most recently, Leidos secured a potential eight-year, $7.7B contract from the U.S. Navy in February to unify, run and maintain shore-based networks and manage data under the service management, integration and transport portion of the Next Generation Enterprise Network Recompete recompete contract.

Fasano cited how the NGEN Recompete contract will allow the company to meet the Navy’s need for a warfighting network and achieve the vision that Navy Secretary Thomas Modly stated in a recent memo.

He also discussed the transition periods in the recompete, including the nine-month transition window for the assured network, Navy/Marine Corps Intranet and a series of three-month transitions for the Marine Corps aspect.

“Under the enterprise construct of NGEN-R, we look forward to unifying and fortifying existing networks while providing cost-efficiencies to the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps,” said Fasano.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Gerry Fasano and Leidos on his first 2020 Wash100 Award selection. His expertise and leadership to grow the company’s spot in the federal market while also developing the capabilities of U.S. service branches has established Fasano into a top level of achievement in the government contracting sector.

