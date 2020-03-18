Growth Catalyst Partners Acquires Large Share in Government Executive Media Group; David Bradley, Tim Hartman Quoted

Growth Catalyst Partners, a leading middle-market private equity firm, has partnered with former CEO of Hanley Wood and B2B information and data specialist Peter Goldstone, to acquire a controlling stake in Atlantic Media’s Government Executive Media Group, the company announced on Wednesday.
“2019 was the strongest year in Government Executive’s 50-year history,” said David Bradley, Atlantic Media chairman and owner. “But, now it seems almost certain that the enterprise stands at the threshold of its most- ambitious, most-ascendant hour. The advantage of scale – of the full range of services offered across the nation’s whole geography – is compelling.”
GEMG is a leading digital media, information and intelligence company serving government leaders and contractors. The company’s four leading digital brands engage over two million federal, state and local government executives.
In addition, the company’s services reach more than 200 of the largest private-sector vendor partners through editorial content, digital insights and intelligence, live and virtual events, marketing services and proprietary research.
GCP will provide additional equity capital in full support of GEMG’s strategy to invest in, acquire and form strategic partnerships focused on complementary editorial brands, proprietary data, and events.
The strategic initiatives will also drive GCP’s data platform growth to support government executives and contractors by providing data and transparency that will enhance decision-making focused on government programs.
GCP’s expertise in information, data, marketing, and tech-enabled business models will be integrated with Goldstone’s knowledge of GEMG and its industries to provide an ideal partnership framework for GEMG management to accelerate growth and enhance the company’s offerings.
“This new partnership is going to fuel our growth and enable us to make investments in new products and strategic acquisitions, and author new groundbreaking industry partnerships, all as a fast-moving, independent company,” said Tim Hartman, CEO of Government Executive Media Group.
About Growth Catalyst Partners
Growth Catalyst Partners (“GCP) is a middle-market private equity firm focused on information, marketing, and tech-enabled services businesses. GCP’s strategy involves targeting growth segments of industries and identifying market-leading companies with breakout potential. GCP partners with top executives within those industries and provides capital and expertise to the incumbent management teams of the targeted businesses.
GCP was founded by veteran private equity investor Jim TenBroek and leading investment banker Scott Peters, who have led hundreds of transactions and successful investments in services businesses for over 20 years.
