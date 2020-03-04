GRSi’s Billy Burnett Elevated to Defense Programs VP, NIWC Ops General Manager

Billy Burnett, who leads Naval Information Warfare Systems Command contracting at GRSi , has been promoted to expand his coverage as the company's vice president of defense programs and general manager of NIWC Operations.

The new appointment expands Burnett’s portfolio to now include all defense efforts pursued by GRSi, the technology company said Monday .

His new role will cover oversight of the company’s defense contracts and military health technology program. This includes work under the U.S. Army’s Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – 3 Services contract.

Burnett’s career includes engineering and leadership work with firms such as Analytical Solutions and Atlas Executive Consulting.

“His legacy of building our NIWC / SPAWAR operations across Navy and Marine Corps clients has been only matched by his development of our capabilities and competencies,” said David Affeldt, CEO at GRSi.