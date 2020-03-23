Guidehouse Gets Contract Option for Defense Audit Support

The Defense Finance and Accounting Service has exercised a $10.4M option under a contract with Guidehouse for audit finding remediation services.

The company holds a contract, now cumulatively valued at $34.7M, that supports the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense (Comptroller), the Department of Defense said Friday . The OUSD(C) oversees the DoD’s financial reporting and accounting functions.

DFAS launched a competition for the original contract and received two proposals. The contract has a one-year base period, four option years and a maximum potential value of $49.8M.

The exercised option uses fiscal 2020 funds allotted for defense-wide operating and maintenance.