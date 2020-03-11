Gwynne Shotwell: SpaceX on Track to Crewed Flights

Gwynne Shotwell , president and chief operating officer at SpaceX and a former Wash100 winner, told reporters the company wants to send astronauts to space by May, CNBC reported Tuesday .

SpaceX is on track to launch the Demo-2 crewed mission that will transport two astronauts to the International Space Station.

Shotwell stated at the Satellite 2020 conference that SpaceX and NASA still have work to do, including a certification process.

The company also intends to reuse Crew Dragon spacecraft for manned launches.

The crewed SpaceX flights will build on the company’s series of unmanned, commercial resupply missions that began in 2012.