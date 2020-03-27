Hafidh Ghalib Promoted to Senior VP at Array’s Advanced Technology Division

Hafidh Ghalib, lead of Array ’s geophysical and geotechnical research and development and knowledge data center programs, has been elevated to the position of senior vice president at the firm's advanced technology division.

Ghalib will continue to help build and expand Array’s offerings under his new capacity, the company said Monday .

Prior to his appointment, Ghalib assisted Array in the implementation of machine learning and artificial intelligence offerings to government scientific agencies.