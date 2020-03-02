HII Completes Delivery of LHA 7 Amphibious Assault Ship to Navy

Huntington Ingalls Industries has handed over to the U.S. Navy an America-class amphibious assault ship that is slated for commissioning later in the year.

Codenamed LHA 7, Tripoli will be stationed at San Diego and is designed to help marine expeditionary units carry out various types of missions such as maritime security and humanitarian operations, the company said Friday .

The ship will also work to support the U.S. Marine Corps’ F-35B Joint Strike Fighter and MV-22 Osprey aircraft systems.

“The LHA team is proud to witness the delivery of the 15th large-deck amphibious ship built at Ingalls,” said Bryan Williams, LHA 7 program manager at HII.