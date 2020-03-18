Huntington Ingalls Industries has concluded a series of acceptance trials for an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer vessel.
The future Delbert D. Black vessel (DDG 119) performed various maneuvers at the Gulf of Mexico during the sea trials, the company said Tuesday.
The vessel houses offensive and defensive weaponry and will work to conduct crisis management, peacetime, power projection and sea control operations in support of the U.S. military.
Aside from DDG 119, the future Lenah H. Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123), Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125) and Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) guided-missile destroyers are currently in production at the company’s shipbuilding facility.
HII Wraps Up Acceptance Trials for Future Delbert D. Black Destroyer
Huntington Ingalls Industries has concluded a series of acceptance trials for an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer vessel.
The future Delbert D. Black vessel (DDG 119) performed various maneuvers at the Gulf of Mexico during the sea trials, the company said Tuesday.
The vessel houses offensive and defensive weaponry and will work to conduct crisis management, peacetime, power projection and sea control operations in support of the U.S. military.
Aside from DDG 119, the future Lenah H. Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123), Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125) and Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) guided-missile destroyers are currently in production at the company’s shipbuilding facility.