Honeywell International has secured a two-year, $72.8M contract to address logistics requirements of the U.S. Navy’s aircraft repair activities.
Services will help the Navy repair and replace F/A-18 fighters, P-3 surveillance aircraft and C-2 cargo planes, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.
The company will also support electronic control units and fuel controls of engine-driven compressors used in some of the aircraft.
The Navy will initially obligate $36.5M for the first task order in working capital funds that will not expire when the current fiscal year ends.
Work will take place in Florida, North Carolina and other various contractor locations through March 2022.
Naval Supply Systems Command awarded the sole-source contract.
Honeywell Gets $73M Navy Contract for Aircraft Repair Logistics
