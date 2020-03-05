How the New CMMC Regulations Will Enhance Security of DoD Supply Chain

The Department of Defense released the final Model Version 1.0 of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification framework in January. The development of the CMMC framework is part of DoD’s efforts to enhance the protection of sensitive data within the Federal supply chain.

The CMMC framework adds a verification and audit component to DoD’s cybersecurity requirements. It is anticipated that all contractors throughout the DoD supply chain will need to reach some level of CMMC certification if they are to receive future DoD contracts and subcontracts.

DoD, in an effort to enhance supply chain security, developed new cybersecurity standards that contractors and suppliers must meet to participate in future DOD acquisitions. Through the CMMC, DoD has transformed cybersecurity as a foundational element to the current DoD acquisition criteria of cost, schedule, and performance.

The CMMC Accreditation Body, or CMMC-AB, is a private, non-profit organization charged with selecting and training CMMC third-party assessment organizations, or C3PAOs. The C3PAOs ultimately will be responsible for assessing and certifying contractors.

Certifications will be good for three years, and they are company-specific, meaning once a company is certified, any DOD branch or agency will accept the certification. The DOD and AB currently are drafting a CMMC Memorandum of Understanding that will outline the parties' rules, roles, and responsibilities.

Katie Arrington, chief information security officer at the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and a 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, will serve as a keynote speaker at the CMMC Forum 2020. She will address the CMMC's timeline, how the certification process could change and will provide a memorandum of understanding with a newly established CMMC accrediting body. Ty Schieber, senior director of executive education and CMMC-AB chairman of the University of Virginia, will speak on the "Implementing CMMC" panel as well.

