Hughes’ Rick Lober: DoD Needs Enterprise Satcom Network Mgmt System to Optimize Bandwidth

Rick Lober , vice president of Hughes Network Systems ’ defense and intelligence systems division, has said that the Department of Defense should start deploying a unified network system for satellite communications, Breaking Defense reported Monday .

Lober told the publication that the DoD should transition away from stovepiped satcom networks and incorporate network management approaches that promote bandwidth efficiency and mitigate reliance on satellite acquisition.

He noted that Hughes is closely monitoring progress on an enterprise satcom strategy put forward by Gen. John Raymond, chief of space operations for the U.S. Space Force and commander of the U.S. Space Command as well as 2020 Wash100 winner.

Spacecom previously created a Satcom Integrated Operations Division in Colorado that will work to allocate bandwidth across narrowband and wideband satellites for command, control, communication and computers operations, according to Breaking Defense.

Jeffrey Lessner, senior director for national programs at Hughes, said that commanders must have the capacity to monitor networks that might be jammed.

In September, Hughes secured a contract through the Space Enterprise Consortium to develop an Enterprise Management and Control system prototype.