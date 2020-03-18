Inflowlogistics will provide information technology and professional services to national security agencies under a multiple-award schedule with the General Services Administration.
The San Antonio-based company said Tuesday its offerings include cyber, intelligence and training services tailored for defense, intelligence and justice customers.
Inflow brings 15 years of service experience and holds certifications with the International Organization of Standardization and the Capability Maturity Model Integration Institute.
The woman-owned small business also has clearance for top-secret facilities.
Inflowlogistics Gets GSA Contract Spot for IT Services
