Intelligent Waves Receives Army Network Switch Maintenance Task Order

Intelligent Waves has received a one-year task order to maintain branded network switches that support the U.S. Army's enterprise resource planning functions.

The company said Tuesday it will provide third-party maintenance support for Brocade switches and reseller services as part of an agreement supporting the service branch's financial, tactical logistics and human resources systems.

These platforms include the General Fund Enterprise Business System and the Global Combat Support Systems-Army.

Erin Horrell, chief growth officer of Intelligent Waves, said the company will extend its Brocade technical support to the military service and aims to help the branch cut maintenance costs.

The Army's program executive office for enterprise information system issued the task order under the Information Technology Enterprise Solutions 3 Services contract.