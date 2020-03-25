Invoke to Implement RPA as a Service Tech Under Air Force Contract; Stephen Holt Quoted

Invoke ’s public sector business has received a contract of an undisclosed sum from the U.S. Air Force through the Small Business Innovation Research Phase II vehicle to apply robotic process automation as a service offerings at Hurlburt Field in Florida.

The Air Force seeks to simplify various process areas on maintenance work orders, flight authorizations and air and ground space planning efforts through the contract, the company said Wednesday .

Invoke noted the contract reflects the company's commitment to assist government customers in adopting intelligent automation services.

“We have identified three mission-critical activities where automation will reduce tedious work, remove human error, enhance data consistency, and increase the speed of execution,” said Stephen Holt, general manager at Invoke.

Holt added the services under the contract will potentially optimize warfighters’ throughput, mission readiness and safety capacities.