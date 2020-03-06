Isotropic Systems Eyes Broadband Antenna Tech Licensing Deals in Gov’t Aircraft Market

Isotropic Systems seeks to license optical multibeam antenna components for potential integration into broadband terminals built to facilitate inflight connectivity aboard government, business and commercial aircraft.

The company said Wednesday it was in the early stages of licensing discussions with aircraft makers, system integrators and terminal developers that were reviewing the lens modules and chipsets of the antenna offering.

According to Isotropic Systems, it expects system integration companies to license and integrate the components into terminals within the year, then perform trials in the first half of 2021.

The London-based startup designed its antenna platform to integrate with airplane fuselage or radome and link to multiple satellites to support connectivity throughout government and commercial flight operations.

Boeing’s HorizonX Ventures arm invested in Isotropic Systems last year through a Series A funding round.