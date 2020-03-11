Jacobs has received a potential five-year, $37M contract to help the Department of Defense’s hardware solutions division engineer very small electronic components.
The company said Tuesday it will perform engineering work on microelectronics used to prototype printed circuit boards, engineer custom devices, develop technologies, verify products and create unconventional packages.
The Maryland Procurement Office issued the contract with a one-year base value of $7M and four option years worth a combined $30M.
Janet Schoenfeld, vice president of mission information technology and engineering at Jacobs’ critical mission solutions business, said the company will provide technical services to help DoD HSD apply multiple technology platforms to national defense efforts.
The company added it will help an unnamed government customer develop and integrate systems under a two-year, $112M contract extension that runs through fiscal 2021.
Jacobs will use assets acquired from defense IT contractor KeyW last year to support clients on the two contracts.
Jacobs Awarded DoD Microelectronics Engineering Support Contract
Jacobs has received a potential five-year, $37M contract to help the Department of Defense’s hardware solutions division engineer very small electronic components.
The company said Tuesday it will perform engineering work on microelectronics used to prototype printed circuit boards, engineer custom devices, develop technologies, verify products and create unconventional packages.
The Maryland Procurement Office issued the contract with a one-year base value of $7M and four option years worth a combined $30M.
Janet Schoenfeld, vice president of mission information technology and engineering at Jacobs’ critical mission solutions business, said the company will provide technical services to help DoD HSD apply multiple technology platforms to national defense efforts.
The company added it will help an unnamed government customer develop and integrate systems under a two-year, $112M contract extension that runs through fiscal 2021.
Jacobs will use assets acquired from defense IT contractor KeyW last year to support clients on the two contracts.