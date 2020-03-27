Jim Brinker, Intel President and General Manager, Named to 2020 Wash100 for Advancing Emerging Technologies, Creating Valuable Partnerships

Executive Mosaic is honored to present Jim Brinker, president and general manager of Intel , as an inductee into the 2020 Wash100 Award for expanding the company’s information technology, cyber and artificial intelligence technology through notable partnerships, which grew Intel’s revenue and presence in the GovCon Sector.

This marks Brinker’s first Wash100 Award. Brinker has used his expertise in the industry to develop new technology initiatives and projects throughout the year.

Most notably, Brinker helped secure a Lockheed Martin partnership in April 2019 . The partnership jointly developed a new virtualization platform designed to help customers avoid cyber attacks by isolating crucial data and protecting shared resources. The Intel Select Solution for Hardened Security has worked to secure devices, cores, memory and cache.

With the partnership, Brinker expanded Intel’s revenue through the sale of the solution to Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Mercury Systems and Supermicro to expedite the development of computing platforms in Oct. 2019 .

The platform will employ a full-stack workload protection technology built through the partnership between Intel and Lockheed Martin. Intel said that the new products are based on Intel Select Solutions for Hardened Security with Lockheed Martin and designed to protect government and enterprise data from cyber threats.

The integrated security platform uses second-generation Xeon processors and will continue to secure computing infrastructure that include applications, operating systems and hypervisors. With the solution, users can manage shared compute resources, isolate virtualized workloads and maintain system integrity with the Intel-Lockheed offering.

In addition to Intel’s partnership with Lockheed Martin, the company also joined Nvidia in Sept. 2019 to express concerns that the government is not doing enough to drive innovation in artificial intelligence.

Brinker and Anthony Robbins, vice president of NVIDIA’s North American public sector and a fellow Wash100 winner , noted that the federal government’s projected $1 billion spending for nondefense AI capabilities is “not nearly enough” and that it needs to put focus on AI training efforts.

In addition to Intel’s relationships, the company has also explored new ways to enhance its technologies to develop new partnerships. In July 2019 , Intel announced that the company aims to develop architectures using specialized applications and hardware components to address computing gaps at a rapid pace.

The company plans to augment its partnerships with research, industry, government and academic organizations through the performance of various collaborative initiatives. In addition, Intel released Pohoiki Beach, a chipset that portrays an 8M-neuron system through the use of 64 chips that each have 128 cores, in a move to reinforce collaborative efforts.

Intel also created a community in 2018 to reinforce the creation of neuromorphic systems and algorithms through collaborative research, cloud computing and USB form factor tools. The research programs under the community yielded studies in the usage of neuromorphic technologies.

As we enter the new year, Intel has announced new initiatives the company will continue to work toward. In Feb. 2020 , Brinker said that edge-level data processing will help drive artificial intelligence implementation for the development of smart cities.

Brinker noted that shifting away from traditional data center operations to real-time processing at the network edge enables AI models to make instant inferences to support critical emerging technologies like 5G communications.

According to Brinker, 5G will catalyze the development of smart cities and “optimize virtually every aspect of their operations” with the help of AI and predictive analytics. He cited use cases such as traffic management to accelerate energy efficiency, improvement of disaster response, training of self-driving cars and AI-based analysis of drone-obtained data.

“As the U.S. confirms its commitment to AI development, the technology will undoubtedly become an even bigger part of the fabric of our everyday lives, although we may never realize it,” Brinker said. “Ultimately, our traffic will flow a little smoother, cities will be a little safer and emergency response a bit quicker.”

Executive Mosaic congratulates Intel and Jim Brinker for his 2020 Wash100 Award. Brinker’s continued dedication to emerging technologies, developing new partnerships and expanding the company’s revenue proves that he is a notable figure in the GovCon sector.

