Joe Rhodes Promoted to COO at TISTA

Joe Rhodes, formerly executive vice president at TISTA Science and Technology, has been elevated to the role of chief operating officer, FedHealthIT reported Friday.
Before his appointment, Rhodes served as CEO at Results Consulting Group and helped expand business plans for the Department of Veterans Affairs and Defense Health Agency during his tenure at CSRA prior to its acquisition by General Dynamics.
He also spent 10 years at Kforce Government Solutions in various leadership roles and worked as a deputy site manager at General Dynamics.