Joel Brunson to Lead Federal Unit at Jazz Networks

Joel Brunson, who holds more than 30 years of leadership experience, has joined Jazz Networks to serve as CEO of the firm’s federal business.

Brunson will contribute federal sector and business development expertise to the company in his new role, Jazz Networks said Tuesday .

His career includes work with other federal contractors such as Black Box as well as Acano, now part of Cisco. He was also vice president of public sector at Avaya .

“To beat the risk of insider threats, solutions must be designed around individual human behavior and need to capture the full range of human behavior, from unintentional mistakes giving access to outsiders to intentional theft of government property,” said Brunson.

Jazz Networks offers products designed to protect organizations from physical and cyber threats.