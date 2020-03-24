John Doyon Named EVP at National Security Nonprofit

John Doyon, a former officer of the National Counterterrorism Center, has joined the Intelligence and National Security Alliance to serve as executive vice president.

He most recently served as chief data officer and director of the NCTC’s Office of Data Strategy and Innovation where he spearheaded strategy on data capture, analytics, privacy and other related efforts, INSA said Monday .

Doyon led efforts to develop counterterrorism strategies during his time as deputy director of the NCTC’s strategic operational planning directorate. He held different positions at the National Security Agency and was the senior NSA representative to the Department of Defense.

“We are fortunate to have somebody of John’s caliber on our leadership team,” says Suzanne Heckenberg, president of INSA, a nonprofit that aims to foster public-private partnerships in support of national security.