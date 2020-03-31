John Wasson, ICF CEO, Named to 2020 Wash100 for Driving Company Growth Through Acquisitions and Contract Awards

Executive Mosaic is honored to present John Wasson, chief executive officer of ICF , as an inductee into the 2020 Wash100 Award for securing valuable contracts and impactful acquisitions as well as driving the company’s revenue and expansion throughout the year.

This marks Wasson’s first Wash100 Award. Wasson was appointed CEO in October to succeed Sudhakar Kesavan. Wasson was also appointed as a company board member in August. Throughout his 32-year tenure, Wasson has managed client work in the firm’s energy, public health, disaster recovery and environment business areas.

At ICF, he supervises business development, acquisition integration, recruitment and client-facing team functions in his current capacity. Wasson has utilized his experience in the industry to drive ICF throughout 2019 and into 2020.

Most notably, Wasson led the acquisition of Incentive Technology Group for approximately $255M as part of efforts to expand information technology modernization support services to U.S. federal agencies in January.

ICF said that it expects the transaction to close in the first quarter of 2020, subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions. ITG is an IT modernization and consulting firm that provides cloud-based platform services, enterprise architecture, business process engineering, Agile systems engineering and other digital services to federal agencies.

“This transaction is aligned with our strategy to complement organic growth with acquisitions that strengthen ICF’s position in key growth areas,” said Wasson. “IT modernization and cloud together is estimated to be approximately a $21 billion federal market and one in which ICF already has gained traction through organic expansion.”

Wasson added the transaction allows ICF to see revenue synergies through the combination of its contract vehicles and business development platform with ITG’s technology partnerships, platform expertise and performance track record.

With the addition of ITG, ICF will utilize its newly acquired IT and cyber skillset to improve the company’s efforts on existing contracts. In July, ICF secured a three-year, $330M U.S. Navy contract to provide cybersecurity support, including technical services and vulnerability assessments, to the Navy Information Warfare Center Pacific.

The value of the contract could reach approximately $802M over seven years if the Navy exercises a pair of two-year options on the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, ICF noted.

The contract award, which also involves cybersecurity research and development, training, operational support and rapid prototyping, will place ICF under contract with three national armed services, including its 2018 contract with Air Combat Command of the U.S. Air Force and its work supplying cyber services to the Army Research Laboratory over more than two decades.

Not only has ICF secured contracts with U.S. service branches, but the company has also been contracted to provide support to federal agencies. ICF received a potential five-year, $98M contract from the Department of Health and Human Services in November.

Under the contract the company will provide child welfare capacity-building support to HHS’ Administration for Children and Families Children's Bureau. The contract has a one-year base term and four option years and has included the delivery of technical services, training and implementation support to territorial and state child welfare agencies to help improve the well-being and safety of children and their families.

“We look forward to continuing to support them in their efforts to identify effective prevention strategies, develop best practices for building capacity around change management and implement sustainable child welfare programs,” said ICF.

