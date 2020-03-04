Joseph Chioda Joins ManTech as VP Account Management: Mission, Cyber, Intelligence Solutions Group; Rick Wagner Quoted

ManTech International has appointed Joseph Chioda as vice president account management of the company’s mission, cyber and intelligence solutions group to supervise customer experience and accounts, the company announced on Wednesday .

“We look to Joe to take this support to the next level, advancing their missions with state-of-the art technology solutions that deliver insights essential to ensuring strategic advantage,” said Rick Wagner , president of ManTech’s MCIS Group and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient.

Chioda will bring over 25 years of experience in business development, capture and profit and loss leadership to ManTech. In his new role, Chioda will lead account management and enhance customer engagement to grow ManTech’s long-standing support of the U.S. intelligence community.

Prior to joining ManTech, Chioda served as senior account executive with General Dynamics ’ information technology segment. With GDIT, he supervised the company’s contract awards at the $1B-plus level.

He has also served as chief growth officer for FCI Enterprises, client executive vice president with AT&T , vice president of business development with BAE Systems and senior director of the intelligence community capture management with DynCorp .

In the positions, he has led transformational growth efforts for the respective companies and has gained deep experience in the GovCon sector, supervising strategic thinking and planning and developing new security initiatives.

Chioda also worked for Northrop Grumman ’s mission systems division in various capacities, including manager of strategy and planning operations, marketing manager and Department of Defense business development lead. He served with Northrop Grumman from Jan. 2005 to Feb. 2009.

“Joe is a proven leader with total commitment to serving the sophisticated technology needs of government agencies charged with safeguarding national security,” added Wagner.

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 50 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security.