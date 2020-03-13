Josh Bailes Promoted to CollabraLink Digital Services EVP

Josh Bailes, former vice president of operations at CollabraLink Technologies, has been promoted to executive VP of digital services.

He will be resposible for overseeing and expanding the McLean, Va.-based company's digital transformation portfolio to include federal customers, CollabraLink said Tuesday.

In his previous capacity, Bailes led the firm's programs aimed for digital modernization at federal civilian agencies such as the Department of Labor and the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services.

He also worked at the General Services Administration's 18F organization as chief operating officer and interagency operations, and at the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission as consumer content specialist

Founded in 2003, CollabraLink offers automation, artificial intelligence, human-centered design, Agile and DevSecOps and mission support services.